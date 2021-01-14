Issa Rae Comments On ‘Insecure’ Coming To An End After Season 5

(AllHipHop News)
HBO’s award-winning dramedy Insecure will end its run after its upcoming season. The announcement came yesterday when entertainment news outlets broke the news that the Issa Rae-created show’s fifth season would be its last.
Insecure became a trending topic on Twitter as some fans expressed disappointment the program was going off the air. Others began sharing their favorite moments from the series. Rae hopped on the social media platform to share her thoughts.
“Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO,” tweeted Rae.
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021
The final season of Insecure is scheduled to start filming later this month. Besides Issa Rae, the regular cast includes Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales. Tony! Toni! Toné! singer Raphael Saadiq is credited as the music supervisor.
“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” stated HBO’s Amy Gravitt. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, [executive producer Prentice Penny], [executive producer Melina Matsoukas], the cast, and the writers have put into it.”
The Executive Vice President of the network’s programming continued, “This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for INSECURE and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.” Insecure season five is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.