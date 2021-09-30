Issa Rae Presents Trailer For Final Season Of ‘Insecure’

The trailer for the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s Insecure arrived online yesterday. Rae tweeted the 2-minute clip to her 1.5 million followers.

“Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share. See you October 24th!” read Issa Rae’s caption. The comedy-drama series returns to HBO next month.

Insecure first debuted on the premium cable channel in 2016 to critical acclaim. Three more seasons played out between 2017-2020.

Besides Issa Rae, the Insecure cast also includes Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales.

The show has been nominated for NAACP Image Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Black Reel Awards, and Satellite Awards.

Season five of Insecure is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 24 at 10 pm on HBO.