Issa Rae Takes Stand Against Trump & Kennedy Center’s New Board

Issa Rae canceled her Kennedy Center event following Donald Trump’s takeover of the institution’s board, joining a growing exodus of artists protesting his leadership.

The move has prompted a wave of resignations and event cancellations from some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names.

The Insecure creator and star announced on Instagram that her scheduled event, An Evening With Issa Rae, would no longer take place at the historic Washington, D.C. venue.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Issa Rae wrote.

Trump’s self-appointment as chairman of the Kennedy Center came days after he forced out key board members, including its longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter.

The shake-up led to a wave of departures from high-profile figures, further underscoring growing tensions within the arts community.

Renowned soprano Renée Fleming stepped down from her role as artistic adviser earlier this week.

While she did not mention Trump by name, she expressed gratitude for the ousted chairman, David M. Rubenstein, saying, “Out of respect, I think it right to depart as well.”

Shonda Rhimes, the force behind Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, also resigned as treasurer of the Kennedy Center board.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Ben Folds left his advisory position with the National Symphony Orchestra, which operates under the center’s oversight.

The Kennedy Center, a revered hub for performers across all disciplines, has long been a politically tinged institution, with White House ties influencing its board composition over the years.

However, Trump’s direct intervention in its leadership has sparked a significant backlash, marking one of the most dramatic cultural shifts the institution has faced in decades.

The Kennedy Center’s website has since removed all references to Rae’s event, originally slated for March.