Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Google For Creators Program Honoring Women Of Color

Issa Rae’s Raedio company has announced a new partnership with Google. The collaborative effort is being used to increase the representation of women of color in the music industry.

Google and Raedio will select two composers and two female artists to receive funding and resources. The recipients will reportedly maintain full ownership of the music that they create within the program.

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” says Insecure star/co-creator Issa Rae. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”

According to a press release, the funding for the two female artists will cover recording fees, producer costs, and marketing expenses for a 3-5 song EP. The chosen recipients will also receive consultation from the Raedio team.

“We are proud to partner with Google to support women in music,” states Raedio president Benoni Tagoe. “As an audio everywhere company, Raedio places artists’ work in as many places where music is consumed as possible, increasing their visibility among fans and consumers, in turn increasing their earning potential.”

Benoni Tagoe adds, “Raedio Creator Program Supported by Google is another way for us to do this by providing a platform, tangible resources, mentorship, and amplification for aspiring talent. We look forward to selecting the final artists and composers and supporting them in their musical journeys.”

The music created through the Raedio Creators Program will be available across all DSPs. Plus, all songs from the forthcoming EP will be added to the Raedio library for pitching and sync opportunities. Google is also financing the production and development of one music video for each artist.

The two selected composers will receive funding to cover their recording and artist collaboration costs for a series of collections dedicated to television, film, and brand syncs. Raedio’s music supervision team is pledging to look for opportunities to place the composers’ original tracks in music supervision projects.

“We are proud to create these four grants in partnership with Raedio with a goal of underscoring the importance in providing access and opportunity for women of color pursuing audio careers within the entertainment industry,” said Elle Roth-Brunet, Google’s Entertainment Partnerships Lead.

Elle Roth-Brunet continues, “This program is an extension of Google’s dedication to championing diversity within the entertainment industry and we look forward to hearing the artistic contributions of all who participate.”

Submissions for the Raedio Creators Program Supported by Google open in early February 2022. The chosen artists and composers will be announced in March 2022.