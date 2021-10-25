J Balvin Apologizes For Portrayal Of Black Women In “Perra” Music Video

Colombian singer/rapper J Balvin recently found himself at the center of controversy. Critics accused the Jose album creator of racism and misogyny after the release of his “Perra” music video with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

In the visuals, J Balvin could be seen with two Black women depicted as dogs on leashes. At one point, Tokischa posed on all fours inside a doghouse.

The Raymi Paulus-directed “Perra” music video is no longer available on YouTube. J Balvin issued an apology on Sunday to anyone who may have been offended by the content.

.@JBALVIN apologizes for the video of "Perra" with #Tokischa. “My message has always been tolerance, love and integration,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/bXOzXv9MVf — billboard latin (@billboardlatin) October 24, 2021

“I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community,” said J Balvin on Instagram. “That’s not who I am. I’m about tolerance, love, and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case, Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community, and also empowers women.”

The 36-year-old Latin artist added, “As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago. But because the criticism continued, I’m here making a statement.” He also apologized to his mother.

American music fans probably best know J Balvin for his contribution to Cardi B’s #1 hit “I Like It” which also features Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny. Balvin also made it into the Top 10 region of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with 2017’s “Mi Gente (Remix)” with Willy William and Beyoncé.