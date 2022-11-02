J. Cole Announces 2023 Dates For Dreamsville Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J Cole has finally revealed the dates for the next Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC. Read more!

J. Cole fans have anxiously awaited him and his team to announce next year’s Dreamsville Festival. Well, their dreams have been answered.

The North Carolinian artist will return with the musical event next spring to the delight of his fans.

“Dreamville Festival will officially return next spring to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd, 2023,” a rep said. “A special ticket pre-sale will also soon be available for Dreamville fans who sign-up for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.”

Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy commented on how excited he has been working with the brand and the big things coming up.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

The 2021 and 2022 festivals were highly successful, with 80,000 total attendees converging in Raleigh, NC, from all 50 states and over a dozen countries worldwide.

In fact, this year, the festival made a “$6.7-million-dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community,” J. Cole’s team shared.

The hope is for 2023 to be as great as previous years.