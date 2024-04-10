J. Cole’s Dreamville Records Touts Drawing 100,000 Attendees For 2024 Dreamville Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“No one puts on like Dreamville fans.”

Dreamville Festival 2024 could go down as the most newsworthy edition in the history of the J. Cole-founded music event. The Dreamville Records frontman made headlines for his polarizing on-stage speech about his collaborator-turned-rival Kendrick Lamar.

In addition, the fourth Dreamville Festival turned out to be a huge success for the record label. Over 100,000 festivalgoers reportedly attended the two-day outdoor celebration at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorothea Dix Park.

The 2024 Dreamville Festival featured performances by J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, Jeezy, Central Cee, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Benny The Butcher, 6lack, Lil Yachty and more acts. Dreamville signees J.I.D., Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen and Lute also made appearances.

2024 Dreamville Festival crowd

“No one puts on like Dreamville fans,” Dreamville co-founder and Festival President Adam Roy states. “We are grateful to everyone from around the world who continue to rock with us year after year after year, while our team continues to find new ways to elevate and improve the festival-going experience in all facets.”

Adam Roy also adds, “Thank you to Raleigh, to North Carolina, to our community partners and city stakeholders, and to the tens of thousands of individuals who helped produce this event.”