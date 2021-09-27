J. Cole Announces The Return Of Dreamville Festival

Rapper J. Cole is excited to bring back his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival! Acts have yet to be revealed, but the event will return to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2022!

After taking a hiatus because of national COVID-19 concerns, J. Cole and his team are happy to announce his upcoming Dreamville Festival schedule.

Fans will get to see some of J. Cole’s favorite artists, curated for true Hip-Hop lovers when the Dreamville Festival makes its return next Spring on April 2-3, 2022.

Located in Raleigh’s largest city park, the historic Dorothea Dix Park, fans will enjoy a two-day musical experience that will knock their socks off.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” shares Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy.

“We had to come back bigger and better than before,” he continued. “With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

As a part of its philanthropic arm of the festival, the team is making sure that a portion of proceeds from next year’s event will be donated to the official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation, and the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

A special ticket pre-sale pops off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28 at www.DreamvilleFest.com. Fans will be required to sign up for a newsletter to be eligible for the special pre-sale.

Regular tickets (two-day GA and VIP passes) go on sale on October 1st.

Special precautions are being taken for fans to gain admission.

According to a press release, “in order to gain entry to the event, the festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results that are obtained within 72 hours of attending the event. More information on the new safety guidelines and entry rules can be found online at www.DreamvilleFest.com.