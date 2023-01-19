J. Cole Drops Surprise New Single ‘Procrastination (Broke), Recorded After Searching ‘J. Cole Type Beat’ On YouTube 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J. Cole made an up-and-coming producer’s dream come true, sending him a song he recorded after finding his beat on YouTube.

J. Cole delivered a surprise to his fans and to an unsuspecting producer after dropping a new single, “Procrastination (Broke).”

Up-and-coming producer Bvtman announced the track on social media on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18) alongside a message from J. Cole explaining how the song came about. It all began with the rap superstar searching for a “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube after struggling to find inspiration.

He found himself on Bvtman’s channel, where the producers showcase beats in the style of rappers like Cole, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Kanye West, and more.

He discovered the “Procrastination” beat, “pressed play, focused,” and his writer’s block was over. J. Cole admitted that ordinarily, the song would “stay in the vault.” However, he decided to release the track as a thank you to Bvtman and other producers. He also sent the song to the producer and gave him permission to release it via his YouTube channel.

The producer revealed he randomly received a text from Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, the co-founder of Dreamville Records and Cole’s longtime manager telling him Cole was a fan of his work.

“If you know me you know what this post means to me & what this song means to me. If you know me you know this is my peace finally, my dream.” Bvtman wrote on Instagram. “It’s crazy how this happened.”

Check out the message from J. Cole below and listen to the single at the end of the page.

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world. It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH. On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this. This is some s### that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

Meanwhile, the follow-up to 2021’s The Off-Season, Cole’s sixth studio album, could be on the way. Earlier this month, the North Carolina-raised rapper wiped his Instagram, usually a sign an artist is readying for an album roll-out. His next full-length release is expected to be It’s a Boy.