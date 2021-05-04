J. Cole Fans Going Nuts Over Upcoming Release “The Off-Season”

Rapper J. Cole has caused a stir on social media after revealing the album cover and the release date for The Off-Season.
This news comes on the heels of his Dreamville artist Bas posting something on Instagram about the “No Role Modelz “ rapper popping out in two weeks with a new project.
That particular post caused such a stir that Bas swiftly deleted it, but J. Cole stans were already on it.
Did Bas Tease J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Project Is Coming Soon?
Now they are anticipating the return of the man that some consider one of the best rappers to have ever picked up a mic.
Fans just want some music – sure J. Cole dropped his custom Puma sneaks and a few songs last year – but where are the joints?
These supporters want that Off-Season, It’s A Boy and The Fall Off.
And homie knew it, so he gave them what they wanted.
“Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14”
Just know this was years in the making.
My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14 pic.twitter.com/aBw4po8fvx
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 4, 2021
The image seems to have meaning.
The burning basketball hoop in the rear with the artist looking forward could be referencing his dreams of being a baller going up in flames and his future being defined by this freedom that rap offers.
Or it might just be a fire concept.
He followed the tweet with another attention grabber, “Is this thing on?”
Yeah, bruh … and we are listening and can’t wait to hear what you got for us.
