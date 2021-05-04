J. Cole Fans Going Nuts Over Upcoming Release “The Off-Season”

J. Cole has the world waiting on his upcoming release “The Off-Season” which is going to be released next week!

Rapper J. Cole has caused a stir on social media after revealing the album cover and the release date for The Off-Season.

This news comes on the heels of his Dreamville artist Bas posting something on Instagram about the “No Role Modelz “ rapper popping out in two weeks with a new project.

That particular post caused such a stir that Bas swiftly deleted it, but J. Cole stans were already on it.

Now they are anticipating the return of the man that some consider one of the best rappers to have ever picked up a mic.

Fans just want some music – sure J. Cole dropped his custom Puma sneaks and a few songs last year – but where are the joints?

These supporters want that Off-Season, It’s A Boy and The Fall Off.

And homie knew it, so he gave them what they wanted.

“Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14”

The image seems to have meaning.

The burning basketball hoop in the rear with the artist looking forward could be referencing his dreams of being a baller going up in flames and his future being defined by this freedom that rap offers.

Or it might just be a fire concept.

He followed the tweet with another attention grabber, “Is this thing on?”

Yeah, bruh … and we are listening and can’t wait to hear what you got for us.

