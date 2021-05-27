J. Cole Finishes Stint In Basketball Africa League

J. Cole is coming back home to America after playing a few games with the Rwanda Patriots in the BAL.

Rapper J. Cole has wrapped up his stint as a professional player in the Basketball Africa League and returned to the U.S. from Rwanda to tend to a “family obligation.”

The rapper, who was a top sporting prospect in high school, signed a short-term deal to play for the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club earlier this month, and made his debut against the Nigeria River Hoopers on May 16.

He has since hit the court for two other preliminary games, fulfilling his contractual obligation to the new league, and has flown out of Rwanda because of a “family obligation.”

Throughout his three-game stint in the Basketball Africa League, J. Cole scored five points, and had three assists and five rebounds.

The North Carolina native played a total of 45 minutes for the Patriots, helping them reach the play-off quarterfinals on Thursday (May 27), when they will face off with Mozambique’s Ferroviario de Maputo.