J. Cole Gets Personal In New “Inevitable” Audio Series

J. Cole is taking fans on a journey behind the scenes of his entire career in a new “audio series” titled Inevitable, chronicling everything from the music to his personal life.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper announced the series with a trailer on Sunday night (November 17). In conversations with Ibrahim Hamad and Scott Lazer, Cole reflects on all “the good, the bad and the ugly” moments from the outset of his career until the present day.

“We settled on calling it an “audio series” but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation,” Cole explained. “It was new, it was fun, it was emotional and more than anything, it was therapeutic.”

He added, “I got so much clarity from it, and I understood more than ever the power of having a dream, the power of fueling that dream with strong vision, the magic that happens when we stay in alignment with God, and the darkness that can come in the times that we don’t.”

It's hard to write a caption to describe what this is. I really don't even know what to call it. We settled on calling it an "audio series" but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation.



First, me and Ib spent mad days talking to Scott, recapping the whole… — J. Cole (@JColeNC) November 18, 2024

While J. Cole initially hesitated to share Inevitable, he realized the series’ potential to inspire others.

“As the years of my career grew I found myself much more hesitant to share details of my life with the world,” he continued. “Even as I type this, I feel the last little bit of resistance. ‘You sure you want to do this?’ But if I was a younger version of myself, I know that I would get so much fuel from hearing this from somebody that went for theirs and “made it.” For that reason, I think it’s worth sharing.”

Fans can check out Season 1 of Inevitable on Monday, November 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST.