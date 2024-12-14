J. Cole Reflects On “Friday Night Lights” Hitting DSPs Amid Latest Audio Series Episode Release

J. Cole expresses gratitude to his fans for the re-release of Friday Night Lights.

J. Cole took a moment to commemorate the streaming re-release of his fan-favorite mixtape Friday Night Lights with a sentimental social media post.

On Thursday (November 29), the Dreamville MC shared a heartfelt tweet with his 13 million-plus Twitter followers outlining the gratitude he has for his dedicated fans and listeners. J. Cole’s message to his fans follow the recent re-release of his acclaimed early career project The Warm Up.

In addition to remarking on the time-consuming road he traveled to get to this point, Cole credited his supporters with maintaining the life of the project despite all the years it wasn’t avialble for streaming consumption.

“This is a very special moment for me,” J. Cole wrote in the tweetr. “Been waiting patiently for this day, like a lot of yall have. I wanna say Thank you to everybody out there that kept these projects alive, even during all the years they were not on streaming services, especially this project right here. ‘Friday Nights Lights’ finally available now on all platforms.”

In a follow-up post, Cole acknowledged the significance of his seminal project finally reaching streaming services. In doing so, he ended up revealing he went into detail about the sentimental value the album holds for him in the latest episode of his Inevitable audio series with his manager Ibrahim Hamad.

“To have a full idea of what this means for me personally, you would have to know the whooole journey. This Inevitable series we doing, is that,” he wrote.

He concluded, “https://inevitable.live episode 5 is up now. 5 more to go in season 1. Love to everybody tuning in, it’s really something special. The Come Up, The Warm up, and Friday Night Lights all up finally. Thank you.”

To have a full idea of what this means for me personally, you would have to know the whooole journey. This Inevitable series we doing, is that.https://t.co/f2rNDD2hlV episode 5 is up now. 5 more to go in season 1. Love to everybody tuning in, it’s really something special.… — J. Cole (@JColeNC) November 28, 2024

J. Cole’s Friday Night Lights mixtape was originally released in 2010 on November 12. The ne re-released version includes the original features from artists such as Wale, Drake and omen. The mixtape was released for free download and was made available on platforms like DatPiff. It garnered millions of listens, with DatPiff reporting over 100 million downloads of its mixtapes in 2011 — a significant portion of which was attributed to Cole’s release. Its success also helped lead to J. Cole’s deal with Roc Nation and set the stage for his debut studio album, Cole World: The Sideline Story in 2011.

Stream Friday Night Lights below.