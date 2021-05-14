J. Cole Returns With ‘The Off-Season’ Album Featuring Cam’ron, 21 Savage, Lil Baby & More

Hollywood Cole drops off his new body of work.

The Ville is finally back. J. Cole returned today (May 14) with his sixth studio album The Off-Season. While he famously went Platinum with no features in the past, this time Cole brought some friends with him.

“Took years to reach this form. The Off-Season. My new album. Available now,” tweeted J. Cole at midnight on Friday. His latest musical effort joins an album discography that includes Cole World: The Sideline Story, Born Sinner, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only, and KOD.

Took years to reach this form. The Off-Season. My new album. Available now. https://t.co/sgVCaa62hU — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 14, 2021

The Off-Season opens with an introduction by New York Hip Hop legend Cam’ron on the song titled “95 South.” Atlanta’s Crunk pioneer Lil Jon provides an outro for the track.

Plus, Cole recruited hitmakers 21 Savage and Lil Baby for The Off-Season. Fayetteville, North Carolina’s finest also tapped NBA star/rapper Damian Lillard for a record. Morray, 6LACK, Bas, Puff Daddy, and James Fauntleroy made appearances as well.

J. Cole also switched his regular routine by working with different beatmakers. Production for The Off-Season was provided by T-Minus, Tommy Parker, Boi-1da, Timbaland, Frank Dukes, DJ Dahi, Tae Beast, Jake One, and others. Cole produced several tracks too.

Earlier this week, J. Cole let loose the “Interlude” as a preview for his latest body of work. The Dreamville Records co-founder also posted the Scott Lazer-directed “Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary” to YouTube on May 10.

The Off-Season is J. Cole’s first studio LP since 2018’s KOD. In between solo albums, the Grammy winner helped curate Dreamville’s Platinum-certified Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation in 2019. Last year, he released the Lewis Street EP with “Lion King On Ice” and “The Climb Back.”

While J. Cole has hinted that he could be ready to retire as a recording artist, his fans can expect more music from the 36-year-old southerner before he decides to call it quits. Another project titled The Fall Off is expected to arrive in the future. Additionally, Cole nearly broke the internet this week with his “93 Til Infinity” and “Still Tippin'” freestyles on L.A. Leakers.