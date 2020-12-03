J. Cole Reveals New RS-Dreamer Ebony And Ivory Puma Sneakers

(AllHipHop News)
Back in February, Puma announced the athletic brand had officially entered into a multi-year partnership with Dreamville Records co-founder J. Cole. The cooperative venture eventually led to the release of the RS-Dreamer signature basketball sneaker.
On Wednesday, Cole tweeted a new “Ebony and Ivory” edition of the RS-Dreamer line. The new version will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, December 4 at 10 am ET. The shoes retail for $125 on puma.com.
Ebony and Ivory. Available Friday. December 4th. DREAMER. ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ pic.twitter.com/pvfQjdQxSo
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) December 2, 2020
“[Cole] is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand,” stated Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand & Marketing at PUMA earlier this year.
In July, J. Cole said, “Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy. The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”
The North Carolina native also co-directed The Dreamer short film which aired during February’s NBA All-Star game on TNT. Additionally, Percy “Master P” Miller narrated a 30-second Puma ad where the southern Hip Hop legend hinted that J. Cole was considering taking his talents to the NBA. The Detroit Pistons responded to that video by telling Cole to “hit us up for that tryout.”