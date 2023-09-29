J. Cole Seemingly Responds To NBA YoungBoy Diss On New Lil Yachty Track “ The Secret Recipe”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy took aim at J. Cole on “F### The Industry Pt. 2” in May, and it appears The Dreamville Records boss is firing back.

J. Cole has linked up with Lil Yachty on the new single, “ The Secret Recipe,” delivering another verse showcasing his elite rapping skills.

Lil Boat dropped the track on Thursday evening (September 28), seemingly out of nowhere, accompanied by fresh visuals featuring the duo rapping in an empty venue.

The Dreamville Records founder opens his verse declaring that he and Yachty are “comin’ for they respect” and goes on to address a rapper who asked him for a feature. From the lyrics, it appears Cole is firing back at NBA YoungBoy after he took a shot at the Fayetteville, North Carolina native earlier this year on “F### The Industry Pt. 2.”

On the track, released in May, YoungBoy dissed Drake, Lil Durk, JT and “The Secret Recipe” hitmakers Lil Yachty and J Cole.

“J a ho, that n#### played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature,” YoungBoy raps on the song. “So I texted his line a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you.”

Meanwhile, on “The Secret Recipe,” Cole calls out rappers “movin’ extra on songs, fakin’ rep,” before tackling a rapper who asked to get on a track with him.

“N##### makin’ threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat /Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s###, they okay, I guess,” Cole declared. “Incomin’ call, press the button, the one that say accept /He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death.”

Watch Lil Yachty and J. Cole trade verses on the hookless “The Secret Recipe” below.