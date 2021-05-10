J. Cole Set To Release ‘The Off-Season’ Documentary

The Dreamville leader is getting ready to let loose his next studio LP.

Later today (May 10), J. Cole is gifting his fans some special content. The North Carolina-raised emcee/producer announced he is releasing a documentary for The Off-Season album.

“Applying Pressure. The Off-Season Documentary. Dropping tomorrow at 1 pm eastern,” tweeted J. Cole on Sunday afternoon.

Many Twitter users seemed very excited about the forthcoming doc. Cole’s announcement was retweeted over 3,400 times and received more than 129,000 likes.

Applying Pressure

The Off-Season Documentary Dropping tomorrow at 1pm eastern. pic.twitter.com/mfYX3AMqFu — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 9, 2021

Previously, J. Cole revealed The Off-Season studio LP will come out this Friday, May 14. The Grammy winner released “Interlude” last week as the lead single for the project.

“Interlude” is expected to debut high on next week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track opened at #1 on Spotify’s daily U.S. Top 200 tally with 2,461,981 streams. It remained in the Top 5 the following day.

The official YouTube audio version of “Interlude” amassed more than 4 million plays since the song arrived on the website. It continues to trend in the Top 5 on the platform three days after its release.

The Off-Season will join a discography that includes 2011’s Cole World: The Sideline Story, 2013’s Born Sinner, 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, and 2018’s KOD. Each one of those albums topped the Billboard 200 chart.

J. Cole scored another #1 in 2019 with Dreamville Records’ Revenge of the Dreamers III. That collection was accompanied by Dreamville Presents: Revenge which documented the making of the star-studded compilation. The record label later released the “Happy Anniversary #ROTD3″ video as well.

Throughout his career, J. Cole has presented various films connected to his musical bodies of work. J. Cole: Road to Homecoming, Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming, Eyez, and J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only were all created to provide additional context to Cole’s music.