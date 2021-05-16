WATCH: J. Cole Showcases His Skills In Debut As A Professional Basketball Player

J. Cole thrilled spectators at the Kigali Arena during his debut for the Rwanda Patriots.

Rap star J. Cole made his professional basketball debut in the Basketball Africa League yesterday.

J. Cole is playing for the Rwanda Patriots for the league’s inaugural season.

The rapper came off the bench in the first quarter during a matchup between the Patriots and the Nigeria Rivers Hoopers at the newly built Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

The The 6-foot-3 rapper played a total of 17 minutes, scored three points, pulled down three rebounds and dished off two assists.

J. Cole also provided some highlight reel material, with an amazing no-look, behind the back pass to his teammate, Brandon Costner. J Cole’s put in a solid debut for the Rwanda Patriots, who crushed Nigeria Rivers Hoopers by over 20 points with a 83-60 victory.

The Basketball Africa League is backed by the NBA and FIBA. The BAL launched on May 16th with a 26-game tournament that ends on May 30th.

J Cole’s debut as a professional basketball player caps off a busy week for the rap star.

Speaking of debuts, recently released his newest album The Off-Season, which is expected to move up to 300,000 units, making the album the biggest debut of 2021 on the charts so far.