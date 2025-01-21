J. Cole Trends Over Alleged Drake Concert Merch Ban & Joey Bada$$ “Might Delete Later” Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tap in to see Drake’s latest (alleged) petty move and make the decision for yourself on whether Joey Bada$$’ new track dissed J. Cole.

Producer Conductor Williams isn’t the only common thread between Drake and Joey Bada$$.

On Monday (January 20), J. Cole became a trending Twitter topic as users reacted to a pair of blows the “No Role Modelz” lyricist was hit with by two of his contemporaries.

Joey Bada$$ takes shots at J. Cole in a punchline on his new song “Sorry Not Sorry,” which was produced by Conductor Williams, who also produced Drake’s recent “Fighting Irish Freestyle” that fans suspected was a diss track aimed at LeBron James.

Joey Bada$$ takes shots at J. Cole on his new song “Sorry Not Sorry” produced by Conductor Williams👀👀



“Might delete later, I know damn sure that Joey won't, fck it, I want all the smoke” pic.twitter.com/8KLq8dSD5q — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) January 20, 2025

Referencing J. Cole’s beef with Kendrick Lamar initiated by Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” Joey Bada$$ attempted to throw shade on the North Carolina native over his decision to delete his “7-Minute Drills” diss track aimed at the West Coast Pulitzer Prize winner.

More specifically, Joey Bada$$ raps, “Might delete later, I know damn sure that Joey won’t/F*ck it, I want all the smoke.”

Joey Bada$$’s poignant words follow his recent “The Ruler’s Back” single, which fans believe target Kendrick Lamar.

“Slight jab at J Cole but other than that, Joey is rapping,” a Twitter user wrote in a tweet reacting to the diss. “I liked it.”

He just wanted us to listen to his music. I don’t think he really wants to tussle. Moving along. Lol — MONIE.🌹 (@xmonielove) January 20, 2025

Another user countered, writing, “It’s not a shot, it’s a reference—every reference isn’t a shot…more of a subtle jab but still fire.”

As if the buzz from the subtle sneak diss from Joey Bada$$ wasn’t enough, J. Cole’s name got wrapped up in news surrounding Drake‘s upcoming Anita Max Win Tour. A screenshot of a directive shared by an Australian arena barring concert goers from wearing merchandise from other artists such as Kendrick Lamar’s pgLAng and J. Cole’s Dreamville has begun circulating on social media. The rules apparently even go as far as prohibiting fans from mentioning artist names or their lyrics at Drake’s concerts.

“Please tell me this is a well planned troll?” one Twitter user wrote in disbelief. “This cant be real…nah. Not even gonna process this as legit. Nope.” Another user added, “And he wanna talk about Lacy is a fragile opp? The nerve of this b*tch ass lol.”

See the fine print of the warning issued by the arena ahead of Drake’s tour in the screenshot below.