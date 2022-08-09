J. Cole’s ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ Joins Billboard 200 Chart’s 400-Week Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Dreamville leader’s project is the fifth longest-charting rap studio album of all time.

J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive crosses another significant milestone. The Album Of The Year winner at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards spent its 400th week on the Billboard 200 chart.

The North Carolina-based emcee became just the fourth rapper to have an album remain on the Billboard 200 for at least 400 weeks. J. Cole joined Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Eminem.

Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time. The classic 2012 project has made it onto the Billboard 200 for 510 weeks.

Drake became the first act in history to have two different albums in the 400-week club. 2011’s Take Care currently sits at 492 weeks. 2013’s Nothing Was The Same has shown up 433 times on the Billboard 200.

Eminem’s The Eminem Show has charted for 418 weeks. His Curtain Call: The Hits compilation sits at 591 weeks. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd holds the all-time Billboard 200 record with 962 weeks on the chart.

2014 Forest Hills Drive debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 371,000 first-week units. The RIAA certified J. Cole’s third studio album as 3x-Platinum in May 2019. He also earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016.

J. Cole presently has six #1 albums in his discography. 2011’s Cole World: The Sideline Story, 2013’s Born Sinner, 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, 2018’s KOD, and 2021’s The Off-Season also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The Dreamville Records leader’s first five albums have all earned at least Platinum certification from the RIAA. Born Sinner crossed the 2x-Platinum threshold in September 2020. The 2014 Forest Hills Drive tracks “Wet Dreamz” received a 4x-Platinum Award and “No Role Modelz” received a 6x-Platinum Award.