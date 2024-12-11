J. Cole’s Manager Reveals Dreamville Fest Is Coming To An End

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Experience the end of an era as J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest announces its final iteration.

J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim Hamad, has revealed his true feelings about Dreamville Fest amid the news of its upcoming discontinuation.

On Tuesday(December 10), the celebrated music event founded by rapper J. Cole and his Dreamville record label announced its fifth and final iteration will take place in April 2025, bringing an emotional close to one of North Carolina’s most iconic cultural gatherings. Hamad, who’s also the president of Dreamville Records, shared heartfelt reflections on social media following the announcement, thanking fans and the festival team for their contributions to its success.

“Thank you, North Carolina,” Hamad wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who’s travelled from all over the last 4 years to enjoy our little family reunion. This Festival is something a lot of people have been working very hard to bring you, and it’s honestly been a dream come true seeing the impact.”

Thank You North Carolina. Thank you to everyone who’s travelled from all over the last 4 years to enjoy our little family reunion. This Festival is something a lot of people have been working very hard to bring you and it’s honestly been a dream come true seeing the impact. pic.twitter.com/gl3gsN9yOJ — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) December 10, 2024

Hamad expressed his appreciation for the effort behind the scenes and the fans who made it all worthwhile in a follow-up tweet.

“I love y’all for real,” he continued. “Y’all don’t know how hard and how much work it takes to bring y’all this event, but just know y’all make it more than worth it every year. I can be here all day if I have to name everyone that works they ass off for this, but we gon celebrate this one. Love.”

The Dreamville Festival first launched in 2019 and quickly earned a reputation as a must-attend event for music lovers across the globe. Held annually in Raleigh, North Carolina, the festival brought together fans of Hip-Hop, R&B and more for a weekend of stellar performances and community vibes.

Over the years, its stages have hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Drake, USHER, Burna Boy and, of course, J. Cole alongside appearances from the entire Dreamville roster. While fans are sad to see it come to an end, Hamad’s words suggest 2025 will be a celebration to remember.