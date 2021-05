Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” returns to No. 1.

Dreamville Records boss J. Cole just scored his sixth Top 10 record. “Interlude” from The Off-Season album opened at #8 on the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After dropping on May 7, “Interlude” accumulated 26.6 million streams in its first week of release. J. Cole also gained his first #1 on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs rankings.

.@JColeNC's "Interlude" debuts at No. 8 on this week's #Hot100. It's his sixth career top 10 hit, and first since "Middle Child" in 2019 (No. 4 peak). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 19, 2021

According to industry predictors, next week’s Top 10 will likely be dominated by The Off-Season songs. “My Life” featuring 21 Savage and Morray is reportedly in a tight race for #1 on the Hot 100.

The Off-Season is also expected to top the Billboard 200 chart. Projections have the studio LP drawing 280,000-310,000 first-week sales units. This would give J. Cole his sixth #1 album.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave the Door Open” returns to #1 this week. The recently formed R&B/Pop duo, also known as Silk Sonic, first hit #1 on the Hot 100 in April.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby jumped two spots to #2. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon remained at #3. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” slipped to #4. Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” closes out the Top 5.