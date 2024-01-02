J.I.D Provides Metro Boomin Collab Update Amid “30” Freestyle Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

J.I.D. and Metro Boomin fans are about to feast in 2024.

J.I.D has responded to the overwhelming popularity of his newly released “30” freestyle, providing an update on his upcoming collaboration with Metro Boomin.

On Tuesday (January 2), the Dreamville rapper opened up to fans on Twitter (X) about the surprise track in a lengthy tweet. While detailing the challenge he accepted when crafting the freestyle, J.I.D revealed there are many more from the same pocket that “30” came from neatly nestled away in his vault.

“I started doin the freestyles on some practice s### cuz I’m usually a pen to pad writer with everything, with these I go line for line no writing and not takin too long in between to test my self, I have 28 more I did before29 but that one felt right to start wit and here we r,” he wrote in the tweet.

I started doin the freestyles on some practice s### cuz I’m usually a pen to pad writer with everything, with these I go line for line no writing and not takin too long in between to test my self, I have 28 more I did before29 but that one felt right to start wit and here we r — (J.I.D)🪓🪓 (@JIDsv) January 2, 2024

J.I.D continued to gush about process behind “30” explaining the track is a combination of “raw” lyricism and his own personal creativity. “30 is fye bro, just raw raps about what ever came to my head, I’m excited about music and inspired/blessed to be doin this s### fr,” he wrote.

However, in a separate tweet, J.I.D appeared to decline the possibility that the entire set of freestyles would be released, writing, “I ain’t say all that I’m just letting y’all into the process a bit. The stuff before 29 was that great, just practicing like I mentioned.”

He did go on to provide an update on his upcoming project with Metro that seemed much more promising—though still quite vague.

“I don’t wana give false hope so I can’t answer but when it’s ready it’s yours,” he added. “working on it everyday.”

I don’t wana give false hope so I can’t answer but when it’s ready it’s yours. working on it everyday — (J.I.D)🪓🪓 (@JIDsv) January 2, 2024

Metro Boomin fans might also be in luck as well considering the producer also acknowledged plans for additional releases this year. Until then, check out the visualizer for “30″ below.