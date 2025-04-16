J.I.D Reveals He Felt Unfulfilled After “The Never Story” Album While Announcing New Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JID is ready to go to “WRK” eve if things get “UGLY.”

J.I.D has opened up with his listeners ahead of his upcoming release.

On Tuesday (April 15), the Dreamville lyricist shared a cryptic, animated graphic post on Instagram announcing the arrival of his new single “WRK” on April 18.

In addition to confirming the arrival of the new record, J.I.D shared a personal anecdote chronicling how his search for for satisfaction, following the release of his previous album may have stalled his new releases.

“Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious prcess,” JID’s state read in part. “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after The Forever Story came out and it sent me into a dark place.”

As a result, J.I.D says he adopted a new outlook to move forward with.

“Fast forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, ‘Let’s go to work,'” the statement read. “I live my life by the saying ‘you can only control what you can control’.”

J.I.D admitted that his goal was to now take control of the narrative, no matter how glamorous it may or may not appear from the outside looking in.

“So this is the first step into a new world that I control,” the post read before concluding, “And Its F**kin UGLY.”

The announcement of the new release comes on the heels of the fifth and final Dreamville festival, which occured earlier this month in North Carolina. It was there that J.I.D reportedly gave fans a taste of his forthcoming body of work.

“That JID experience was amazing,” a Twitter user wrote on April 4. “I can’t wait for this next era @JIDsv.”

Released in 2022, J.I.D’s album THE FOREVER STORY peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was home to fan-favorite hits such as “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and the viral, social media challenge-inducing “Surround Sound,” which includes guest verses from 21 Savage and Baby Tate.