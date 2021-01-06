J.I The Prince Of N.Y On Covering Drake’s “Marvins Room” For Spotify Singles

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2011, Aubrey Drake Graham created a dirty macking classic with “Marvins Room.” The 40-produced Take Care record is considered by some as one of Drake’s signature songs.
The OVO superstar serves as an inspiration for a generation of music artists. Brooklyn’s J.I the Prince of N.Y (born Justin Irvin Rivera) appears to be one of those Gen Z rappers that took influence from Drizzy.
J.I is the latest act to take part in the Spotify Singles series. The streaming service is hosting an acoustic version of the 19-year-old’s “Letter 2 U” off his Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3 EP as well as his cover of Drake’s “Marvin’s Room.”
“The reasons why I picked these tracks are because ‘Letter 2 U’ was the first single off HLK V.3 and was very well received. I picked to cover Drake because he is a prolific staple for Generation Z. ‘Marvins Room’ is a vibe so recreating this song made sense,” says J.I.
Hood Life Krisis, Vol. 1 and Hood Life Krisis, Vol. 2 both came out in 2019 via G*Starr Entertainment/Interscope/Geffen. J.I’s Hood Life Krisis, Vol. 3 dropped on December 18, 2020 with a guest feature by fellow New Yorker A Boogie wit da Hoodie.
The Spotify Singles: Complete Collection also includes songs by Mozzy, Chloe x Halle, SahBabii, Miguel, Giveon, Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar, Alicia Keys, and Denzel Curry. With more than 500 tracks, the playlist contains over 250 artists across all genres.