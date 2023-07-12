More Controversy For Ja Morant: His Best Friend Is A Wanted Man

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant faces more off-court drama as best friend Davonte Pack becomes a wanted man, adding to the controversy surrounding Morant’s recent gun-related suspension.

The off-court drama surrounding Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant continues to escalate as his best friend, Davonte Pack, [is now a wanted man. ](https://wreg.com/news/local/warrant-issued-for-davonte-pack-ja-morants-longtime-friend/ “‌”‌

A state warrant was issued on Monday charging Pack with Assault-Bodily Harm.

‌Pack’s legal troubles stem from an incident last summer at Morant’s home in Eads, Tennessee, where he and Morant are accused of assaulting 18-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pick-up basketball game.

The teen filed a lawsuit against the pair in September 2022.

This is not the first time Pack has been in the spotlight. Earlier this year, a courtside incident involving Pack led to his suspension from the FedExForum for the remainder of the Grizzlies season.

The incident involved a verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers players, which resulted in Pack being removed from his seat. Later that evening, several Pacers players claimed a red laser beam from a gun was trained upon them.

Adding to the controversy, a video streamed by Pack showed Morant in the passenger seat of a vehicle, briefly appearing to display a handgun.

This incident marked the second time Morant was seen brandishing a gun on social media, leading to a 25-game suspension by the NBA. The suspension, which will cost Morant more than $7.6 million, will see him miss the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

In a statement, Morant apologized for his actions, promising to work on his mental health and decision-making.

“I’ve had time to reflect, and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant said. “I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates, and the city of Memphis… I promise I’m going to be better.”

Despite Morant’s apology, the controversy surrounding him and Pack casts a shadow over the Grizzlies’ off-season.‌

As of now, it is unclear whether Pack is in police custody.