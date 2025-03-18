Ja Rule Drags Longtime Foe 50 Cent Into Debate About LeBron & Bronny James

Ja Rule believes there is a common thread between Bronny James’ NBA career and his longstanding feud with 50 Cent—and his argument is not flattering to either party.

Ja Rule is all for the ideology behind creating Black privilege, with the exception of doing so in the realm of sports.

During a recent appearance on the Tap In With TT podcast, Ja Rule pushed back against the idea that LeBron James’ efforts get Bronny into the NBA were actually beneficial to his son and or the Black community as a whole.

While discussing his constant efforts to normalize his kid’s acceptance of the affluent circumstances of their family, Ja Rule explained the the issue he has with Bronny being in the NBA. By his standards, nepotism is fine anywhere but professional sports.

“Here’s the problem,” Ja Rule said in part. “If we talking entertainment, if we talking business, no problem. We talk in any other, you know, it’s a facet of business. We’re talking sports. We’re talking athletics where you can’t hide.

“You can’t push somebody to the forefront of athletics and say, he’s the guy. You can’t do that because you got to prove it on the court. Okay. You got to prove it. You got to actually go be the guy.”

"You can't hide."



Ja Rule, while speaking on Bronny James, says you can't hide where you have deficiencies in athletics and shares his only problem with LeBron James pushing his son to the forefront of the NBA.



(🎥 Tap In With TT/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/4GKQxQtWg2 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 17, 2025

Ja Rule used an analogy referencing his longstanding feud with 50 Cent as he continued. In doing so, he alluded to his love of the world of athletics being rooted in the fact that it is truly a merit-based industry, unlike that of the world of entertainment.

“That’s why I love athletics so much,” he said. “Because I can be the hardest working muthafucka in this industry and then f###### doing the greatest s###, killing it, putting up records people love, and then 50 Cent comes out, s###’s on me. Everybody says, ‘Oh, we like him better than Ja Rule now.’

“I put in the work. I worked the hardest. I’m still going to work the hardest. I’m still going to be great. But that opinion, I can’t change from people because I can’t go just go be great.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Ja Rule further stoked the flames of the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) debate by using yet another analogy comparing Kobe Bryant’s response to his sexual assault scandal to the situation at-large.

“When people hated on Kobe Bryant because of the rape case and s###, Kobe said, ‘OK, I’m going to give you mutherfuckas 55 every night,'” he said. “‘Y’all can hate on me, but it don’t change. Nothing else outside of that changes for me. I’m still Kobe Bryant,’ the great Kobe Bryant that puts 55 on your head when I want to. That’s the difference. So Bronny’s going through a situation in athletics where you can’t hide.

“Steph Curry ain’t good on defense. You can’t hide that. He’s an amazing f###### shooter, but they try to hide him on defense, but you can’t…Sometimes you get cooked. You just can’t hide where you have deficiencies in athletics.”

Check out the clip from the interview in the post below.