Ja Rule, Fat Joe & Doug E. Fresh Preview DJ Cassidy’s New Residency On “Tamron Hall”

Watch the rap legends perform some of their biggest hits

Tamron Hall hosted the second annual TV cookout on the latest episode of her talk show. Hip-Hop stars Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Doug E. Fresh joined DJ Cassidy on the program.

DJ Cassidy stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to promote his upcoming “Pass The Mic Live!” residency in Las Vegas. In addition, Cassidy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Doug E. Fresh performed a medley of hits.

“I hope you’re ready because we are about to witness one of the biggest Hip-Hop moments ever in daytime TV. Here to perform an epic ‘Pass The Mic Live,’ give it up for the iconic DJ Cassidy and Hip-Hop royalty, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Doug E. Fresh,” Tamron said while introducing her musical guests.

Doug E. Fresh ran through “The Show” on Tamron Hall. Fat Joe also performed “Lean Back,” “All The Way Up,” and “What’s Luv?” The audience got to see Ja Rule present “I’m Real” and “Always on Time” too. All three rap legends will be part of “Pass The Mic Live!” for the entire run.

DJ Cassidy’s three-week “Pass The Mic Live!” residency kicks off on July 5 at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. In addition, the showcase will feature Public Enemy, Akon, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort and Warren G.

“Every night is a one-time-only experience. Every night is a unique show,” DJ Cassidy told Tamron Hall during an interview segment. He also said, “Each and every one of us are known for bringing out legendary friends. So you never know who we’re going to pass the mic to next.”