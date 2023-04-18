Ja Rule Gets Blasted After Saying There Were No Female Rappers Between Lauryn Hill And Nicki Minaj

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans ask, “We Just Gonna Skip Over What Lil’ Kim & Foxy Did For The Culture?”

Fans are challenging rapper Ja Rule’s top femcee list, bashing him for not including names that many believe are some of the best to ever do it.

The Queens native was interviewed about if he believed Nicki Minaj, also from his borough, gets the props she deserves. He answered in the affirmative, saying, “I think Nicki gets proper praise,” according to The Shade Room.

The Murder Inc. co-founder added, “Her place in the game is solidified. It’s solid.”

This is where people started to think Ja was bugging.

“There were no female MCs out and about until Nicki came back out. Before her, the last one was, like, Lauryn Hill,” he added, stating, “And before her was like Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, and before her it’s even further back.”

For Ja, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper has opened many doors for newer girls.

People snapped because he did not mention names like Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, Foxy Brown, Trina, Remy Ma, or even girls down with him like Charlie Baltimore and Vita. They argued these women opened the doors for Nicki.

Honey Girl wondered why he didn’t pay homage to the two Brooklyn rappers who seemed to be the prototype for a generation of lady rappers— even today.

“So, we just gonna skip over what Lil’ Kim & Foxy did for the culture,” she wrote. “These ladies changed the game and it hasn’t been the same since. In terms of impact, Lil’ Kim & Foxy is it. The rest have been duplications.”

One person wrote, “So he’s just gonna skip Lil Kim like she wasn’t dominating the industry as an iconic female rapper for years?”

Clearly DGAF inserted, “Eve deserves her roses if anything because in her prime Eve done so much from music to her own Tv show etc.”

“Missy Elliott had the game on lock for long period as well let’s not forget,” another wrote in the comment section.

Tina Renee stated, “Remy ma was outside until she went on vacation… sooo.”

Some people come to the “Always On Time” multi-platinum-selling artist’s defense.

Jess Hilarious said, “You guys are mad because he didn’t say, Lil Kim? He has his own f###### opinion, and that’s what she asked him for.”