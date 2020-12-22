Ja Rule On Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle With 50 Cent: Everybody Don’t Want This Smoke

(AllHipHop News)
For months, there has been online chatter about 50 Cent one day stepping into the Verzuz ring. Names such as The Game and T.I. were mentioned as potential candidates for a Fiddy matchup.
However, the one person that is constantly named as the best challenger to 50 is Ja Rule. The two Queens-bred rap stars have a long, combative history that includes diss tracks and violent incidents.
Is Ja Rule willing to faceoff against his archrival as part of a hits-for-hits battle? The “Holla Holla” hitmaker spoke about Verzuz during an interview with HipHopDX, and he quickly rejected that idea.
“That ain’t gonna happen,” said Ja about a possible Verzuz event with 50 Cent. “Everybody don’t want this smoke. I got heat. When I do my shows, it’s like an hour of straight hit records, no filler.”
Back in April, 50 Cent seemingly shot down the prospect of musically clashing with Ja Rule. The G-Unit leader wrote on Instagram, “Who want to battle, and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL.”