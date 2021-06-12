Ja Rule Strikes Agreement With IRS Over $3 Million Tax Bill

Ja Rule has struck a deal with Uncle Sam, which should keep him from doing another stretch in prison for not paying his taxes!

Queens rapper Ja Rule has made an agreement with the IRS to pay off his tax debt with a blanket check of $3.1 million.

The Murder Inc. frontman, whose real name is Jeffery Atkins, and his wife Aisha have been in hot water with the government for a minute now over the unimaginable amount of unpaid back taxes.

But court documents prove that they are doing what they can to make this right, avoiding jail time.

The Feds have petitioned a judge to “enter a judgment” of $3,139,237.76,

stating in the filing, “as of October 12, 2020, plus statutory interest and additions to tax accruing after that date for 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 tax years.”

The IRS asserts that the Atkins owe for ten years, five between 2005-2010 and five between 2012-2017.

The breakdown came out to $357,421.23 (2005), $518,700.88 (2006), $348,087.49 (2007) $267,193 (2008), $198,817.99 (2009), $47,901.53 (2010), $128,926.37 (2012), $116,720.65 (2013), $229,577.62 (2014), $212,270.42 (2015), $526,431.46 (2016) and $187,188.52 (2017).

They signed the deal on May 21. A judge has to approve it, now.

There is no word on whether or not the high school sweethearts will need a payment plan for the 7 figure bill.

The “Put it On Me” rapper is gonna have to sell a whole lot of NFTs to knock this jawn down.