Ja Rule Teams Up With Friends To Launch Business For His “Curious” Fans

Ja Rule joined the growing list of Hip-Hop entrepreneurs in 2024 with Amber & Opal, a whiskey crafted for newcomers and seasoned drinkers.

Ja Rule is setting his sights on the liquor aisle with the launch of Amber & Opal, a honey-infused rye whiskey he co-founded in 2024, hoping to follow the money trail blazed by Hip-Hop moguls like Diddy, Jay-Z and even longtime rival 50 Cent.

The rapper teamed up with Herb Rice, Sandy Sandiford and Kelvin Barton to create a spirit aimed at both seasoned whiskey lovers and those just dipping their toes into the category.

The Maryland-based blend combines two-year-aged straight rye with orange blossom honey, smoky black tea and a mix of warming spices like cinnamon, ginger and fig.

“I can’t say I was the biggest whiskey drinker before we launched Amber & Opal. My partner Herb, he’s more the whiskey enthusiast out of the group. I’m more on the side of the whiskey curious, which is, you know, the side we also promote to,” Ja Rule told News 1.

The brand’s name reflects its dual identity—”Amber” nods to tradition and warmth, while “Opal” represents variety and richness.

The whiskey’s flavor profile leans into that balance, with a smooth finish thanks to a rare Chinese black tea called Lapsang Souchong.

According to Ja Rule, the goal is to offer a more approachable entry point into whiskey without alienating connoisseurs.

“We want whiskey enthusiasts to love it, but we also want the whiskey curious to be able to drink it [and make it] a nice entry point into drinking whiskey. So it’s a honey botanical whiskey is really good. You can taste the flavor of cinnamon and orange and it has a real nice smoked finish. We use a black Chinese tea called Lapsang Souchong. It really makes for a special blend.”