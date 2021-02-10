(AllHipHop News)
While Donald Trump is currently facing a historic second impeachment trial in the United States Senate, the former president is unable to rage tweet about the proceedings because he has been banned from Twitter. There did appear to be a chance Trump could set up an account on Ja Rule’s new talent booking Iconn application though.
“It’s freedom for everybody. Anybody can go on any platform they want,” Ja told TMZ in January. “But I suppose if he started doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the Proud Boys going on Iconn, then he got to go. Any funny s### out of you Donnie, and you gotta go.”
Ja added, “[Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] said that he believes that it’s the right thing to do but he also believes this is a slippery slope. And that’s exactly what I felt about the decision that was made. I really do believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the things he was tweeting was stirring up… they rushed the g###### Capitol for Christ’s sake. Something had to be done, but like he said, it’s a slippery slope… So Trump, come on over to Iconn and get yourself a page. But you better behave.”
Fast forward a few weeks and Ja Rule has changed his tune. After blatantly telling Trump to “come on over to Iconn and get yourself a page,” the New York City-raised Hip Hop performer is now blaming the media for supposedly misrepresenting his on-video comments.
“No I did not,” said Ja Rule during an interview with The Domenick Nati Show when questioned about him encouraging Trump to use the Iconn app. “You see how headlines do? You see how people take headlines and make it into something. I was asked a hypothetical question. That question was more or less – if he created a page, would I throw him off.”
The co-founder of the ill-fated Fyre Festival continued, “I thought that, at the time, I was feeling like, ‘I don’t know if [banishment is] legal for someone who hasn’t done anything on my platform, per se, to be able to ban them before they’ve committed a crime.’ I’m Black so I know about being discriminated against. It’s not cool, it’s not dope.”
However, it appears Trump’s involvement in inciting a mob of his supporters to ransack the U.S. Capitol building in DC and put elected officials’ lives in danger was a step too far for Ja Rule. The January 6 insurrection is what led to the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump again, making him the first American president to be impeached twice.
“What Trump did was so egregious and so crazy, and as I’ve learned as of late, people have been letting me know, ‘Ja, you can do whatever the f### you want to do with your private platform.’ And so knowing that, I would probably walk that back and probably just say no,” Ja explained on The Domenick Nati Show. “No, Trump is not invited to Iconn. F### out of here!”