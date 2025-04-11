Ja Rule Was Prepared To Go “Nuclear” On 50 Cent Due To Him Mocking Irv Gotti’s Death: “I Was Hurt”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule says even though 50 Cent is a “troll” whom he doesn’t want to be bothered with, he’ll go toe-to-toe with him when it comes to “family” such as Irv Gotti.

During a new sit-down with The Breakfast Club, the New York rap veteran didn’t hold back when it came to addressing his years-long feud with the G-Unit Films & TV mogul. According to Ja Rule, he isn’t necessarily the one antagonizing 50 Cent, but he can’t just ignore hime either, especially after what he called “goofy s###” from his arch nemesis.

“I don’t bring him up per se at all,” Ja Rule said when asked about his name seemingly being tied to 50 Cent. “I think that’s because he’s a troll and he keeps it going. I’ll go to the circus once in a while, you know, but I really like to stay clear of that s###.”

And even though Ja Rule admitted that much of the back and forth between them is just for fun and not truly serious, he made it clear that when 50 mocked Gotti’s death he had reached his boiling point.

“I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and s###,” he confessed, revealing how deeply the disrespect struck him, so he turned to DJ Premier for guidance.

“Prem [DJ Premier] said it best,” he continued. “He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’”

It was a line that resonated with Ja, who sees himself not as an instigator, but as someone ready to finish what others start.

“I don’t want to start trouble, make trouble with people,” he said. “But if we gotta get into it, make it—I’ll f###### end it.”

Throughout the interview, Ja Rule emphasized that he’s not here to be a “bully” or a “bother,” but he refuses to let disrespect slide—especially when it comes to his loved ones.

“You protect your family, your home, your honor, your name, your reputation,” he said. “That’s who we are as men.”

Ja Rule’s remarks follow 50 Cent’s series of controversial posts following Gotti’s February death.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack,” 50 Cent wrote alongside an image of him smoking hookah next to a tombstone prop. “Nah God bless him ️[dove emoji] LOL.”

Despite years of real-life violence, including fights, stabbings and shootings, Ja Rule pointed out the hypocrisy he sees in the way the past is selectively remembered. “People play that when they want to play that and then play victim when they want to play,” he said.

Asked if he’s reconciled with any of the figures on the opposing side, Ja made it clear—he’s good with The Game and Busta Rhymes, and even crossed paths peacefully with Eminem.