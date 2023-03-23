Jack Dorsey Accused Of Using Hip-Hop To Promote Fraud And Crime On CashApp

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A report was dropped detailing how rappers used the app to do crimes, and how the tech company’s owners knew it.

Internet guru, co-founder of Twitter, and co-founder of Block, Inc., the developer of the Square financial services platform, might be trying to use drill music to promote his popular mobile payment service, CashApp … despite rappers claiming they use the app for violent crimes and drug deals.

At least, that is what his critics are saying.

On Thursday, March 23, an investment research firm Hindenberg Research dropped an explosive report regarding all the ways Dorsey has allegedly used CashApp to commit fraud— even suggesting that the techy tapped rap music as the soundtrack of his illegal get-money efforts.

The songs the report said basically promote crime and that steppers have used his app to get money and engage in criminal activity.

The track “Like That” by Lil Durk and King Von. Lil Durk says he also plays for hits through the app.

Other artists (mostly drill) use CashApp in their songs to talk about committing crimes. Names like YPN Dougie, Lil Saucy, the late Juice WRLD, Bella Shmurda, and more have actually made hits that include the money-transfer agent.

Another artist the report specifically pointed to was 22Gz, who says clearly, he pays his “hitters through CashApp.”

Dorsey actually paid to license 22Gz’s song on the platform.

Another allegation made by the report is that 40% to 70% of CashApp’s 51 million active users are “fake, involved in fraud” or simply duplicates under one name or phone number.

Dorsey, who believes his work helps the “unbanked or underbanked,” has not responded.