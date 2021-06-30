Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors He Flirted With Saweetie At 2021 BET Awards

Did the “Whats Poppin” hitmaker really shoot his shot at Quavo’s ex-girlfriend?

This year’s BET Awards generated numerous celebrity-related news stories over the last several days. For example, there was a moment on the ceremony’s red carpet between Jack Harlow and Saweetie that had a lot of people talking.

The Shade Room captured footage of Jack Harlow introducing himself to Saweetie outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Harlow walked up to the self-described Icy Princess, grabbed her hand, and said, “Hi.”

Jack Harlow and Saweetie then had a brief conversation that included the female rapper implying Harlow was trembling due to nervousness. Before walking away, he replied, “Nobody’s shaking. Nobody’s shaking.”

The interaction led some observers to assume Jack Harlow was trying to shoot his shot at Saweetie. The “Whats Poppin” hitmaker was later asked about his intentions.

“That was me saying hello, but I guess you can’t say hello these days I guess,” Jack Harlow told The Shade Room. When asked if he would ever pursue Saweetie, Harlow answered, “That’s a friend. That’s a friend vibe.”

Saweetie was recently in a long-term, high-profile relationship with Quavo of the Migos rap group. Earlier this year, the couple announced they called it quits.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” tweeted Saweetie in March.

Quavo fired back with his own tweet that read, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾.”

There was speculation the breakup was triggered by Saweetie’s appearance on Revolt’s Respectfully Justin which is co-hosted by her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs and “Demon Time” originator Justin LaBoy. The show included LaBoy asking Saweetie personal questions about her sex life.

Then reports began circulating that Migos members physically attacked Justin LaBoy at an Atlanta nightclub following his Saweetie interview. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff were asked about the alleged incident involving LaBoy during an appearance on a syndicated radio show.

“Ain’t nothing but a little bit of straightenin. We’re talking about straightenin. The song’s called ‘Straightenin,'” Quavo told The Morning Hustle, quoting Migos’ single “Straightenin” off their Culture III album. Takeoff added, “I don’t know nothing about the other situation.”