Jack Harlow’s second studio album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ is scheduled to be released by Atlantic Records on May 6.

Jack Harlow unveiled the title and release date for his sophomore album on Wednesday (March 16).

The Kentucky native plans to drop a new album titled Come Home The Kids Miss You on May 6. Jack Harlow’s announcement coincided with the publishing of his Rolling Stone cover story.

“I’m on the cover of Rolling Stone,” he wrote on Instagram. “And together we’re announcing my new album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You,’ out May 6th. Now for what I really wanna say: B#### WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHH.”

Jack Harlow said he took a more serious approach to the LP in his interview with Rolling Stone. He admitted the lead single “Nail Tech” is his “least favorite song on the album.”

“I want to be the face of my s###, like the face of my generation, for these next 10 years,” he explained. “We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes.”

He continued, “My new s### is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muh’f###### know I love Hip Hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the b######,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”

Come Home The Kids Miss You will be the follow-up to Jack Harlow’s Thats What They All Say, which dropped in 2020. The Atlantic Records artist’s debut album received a platinum certification in 2021.