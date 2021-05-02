Jack Harlow Avoids Death During Kentucky Derby Shooting/Homicide

The rapper was close to an altercation that led to gunshots, and one person being killed during a kickoff party for the Kentucky Derby early this morning.

Rapper Jack Harlow literally dodged a bullet this weekend during a wild encounter in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The rapper was back in town for the Kentucky Derby, and he decided to drop in to the “2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff” at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge earlier this morning (May 1s)

Jack was chilling and having a good time, when a woman, a man, and some other people became embroiled in a physical confrontation around 1:00 a.m.

TMZ captured footage of the fight, which ended in gunshots, sending everyone, including Jack, scrambling for their lives.

Unfortunately, one of the women involved in the tussle was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, while another man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injury.

“Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries,” according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. “The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside the venue.”

So far, police have yet to identify the suspect who fired the fatal shot.