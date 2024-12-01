Jack Harlow Channels Elvis During Hometown Show & All Hell Breaks Loose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow was a trending Twitter (X) topic on Sunday (December 1) after he performed an Elvis Presley classic during a show in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The rapper, who is currently on his No Place Like Home Tour, was in town on Friday (November 29) and accompanied by the Louisville Orchestra.

In addition to Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” which he dedicated to his grandmother, he also covered Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” while also doing some live debuts. Almost immediately, people started accusing Harlow of being a “culture vulture” and genre hopping for momentarily ditching the rap his career is built on.

As one person wrote, “Jack Harlow getting ready to genre hop after he got all he could from hip hop.” Another said, “just saw a clip of jack harlow’s elvis cover… why tf has he spent his career weaselling his way into rap music!?!? God clearly put him here to be a contemporary crooner in a tuxedo singing with an orchestra.”

just saw a clip of jack harlow’s elvis cover… why tf has he spent his career weaselling his way into rap music!?!? God clearly put him here to be a contemporary crooner in a tuxedo singing with an orchestra pic.twitter.com/ndLEK2TH4m — rach 🐚🫧 (@ageofthearcher) November 30, 2024

But it seemed more people had Harlow’s back.

“People being mad at Jack Harlow for dedicating his grandma’s favorite song to her during his hometown concert and calling him a culture vulture because of it, saying he used hip hop for fame & is now ‘switching up’ are the lowest of the low idiots & need to be exiled,” one person said, while another added, “Y’all so performative on this app. One tribute cover and suddenly Jack Harlow is the Christopher Columbus of the rap game. One day it might be something important to be mad about.”

Jack Harlow also “rapped” thru much of that set, so y’all are being mad dramatic. And if he stopped “rapping” s### and let him please.

Jack Harlow also “rapped” thru much of that set, so y’all are being mad dramatic. And if he stopped “rapping” s### and let him please pic.twitter.com/2H3rruuMra — high jinx (@TyrannyBanks) December 1, 2024

Jack Harlow is the latest white rapper to be accused of using Hip-Hop culture to break into the music industry. Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly are among the others. Find some more of the reactions below.

Jack Harlow could’ve been the next Frank Sinatra but decided to pursue a rap career. I’m #upset — e (@totallynotems_) December 1, 2024

This makes me so, so mad. Jack Harlow is a culture vulture & a total hack. Just like Post Malone, he uses hip hop & rap culture to spring board himself only to cross over into some sort of b####### with no talent. Like get this dude out of my face https://t.co/ext11ZP6MY — Lobster Whiskers (@LobsterWhiskers) December 1, 2024

jack harlow being framed as a culture vulture for covering one non rap song for his grandma at a hometown performance is actually insane …this app never fails to make up false narratives and force them onto others — saturn hope (@audrcyz) December 1, 2024