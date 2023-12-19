Jack Harlow To Present “No Place Like Home” Virtual Reality Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Lovin on Me” rapper traveled across his home state for an accompanying documentary.

Jack Harlow continues to rack up hits. The Louisville, Kentucky-bred rapper will perform some of his chart-topping songs as part of an immersive virtual reality experience.

Meta, Range Media Productions and Media.Monks partnered with the rap recording artist to present Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert. The event takes place on January 4 at 5 p.m. PT from Rupp Arena, exclusively in Meta Horizon World’s Music Valley.

No Place Like Home: A VR Concert will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes virtual reality documentary. The film follows Harlow as he goes on tour in Kentucky, leading up to the concert finale in the commonwealth’s second-most-populous city.

“At some point last year, I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen. I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did,” Harlow states. “Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

Since signing with Generation Now in 2018, Jack Harlow has scored three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The 25-year-old rapper topped the chart for the third time with “Lovin on Me” earlier this year.

Jackman, whichi dropped in April, hosts the tracks “Common Ground,” “They Don’t Love It” and “Denver.” The project peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart. In addition, 2020’s Thats What They All Say (No. 5) and 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You (No. 3) made it into the Top 5 region.

Fans can watch the Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert with a Meta Quest virtual reality headset. To RSVP for the event, visit www.oculus.com. Replays of the show will be available until January 25 in Meta Horizon Worlds.