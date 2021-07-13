Jack Harlow Talks Being A White Man In Hip Hop

Jack Harlow managed to score one of the biggest Hip Hop hits of 2020. “Whats Poppin (Remix)” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne climbed to #2 on the Hot 100 chart and earned 5x-Platinum certification.

The Louisville native is the latest white male to find success as a rapper. During an interview with Footwear News, Jack Harlow spoke about his responsibilities as a Caucasian in a culture originally created by Black and Latino artists.

“The things I was doing last summer, any fans who didn’t feel like criticizing the police or were on the other side of things, I was going to weed them out. That could have been a moment for them to no longer be fans,” Jack Harlow said.

He continued, “But what is important is that I lead by example for all the white kids looking at me. This is what you do. You don’t just enjoy Black culture. You stand up next to Black people in a time of need.”

In 2020, Jack Harlow took part in the #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor protests in his hometown. Breonna Taylor is the African-American EMT who was shot and killed in her home when three plainclothes Louisville police officers executed a botched no-knock warrant.

“I feel blessed to have a voice in this period because, one, I’m not a street artist, and two, I’m not Black,” added Jack Harlow. “The only thing keeping me here right now is that level of authenticity, of being myself.”

The 23-year-old Generation Now representative partnered with New Balance for his own sneaker collection. He spoke about his interest in fashion with Footwear News.

“When I first moved to Atlanta, I would go out with some of my OGs to the mall and I would see them buy all this designer stuff. I remember thinking in my head, ‘Oh, when you sign your deal, this is what you do with your money, you go to a designer store and this is how you become a good dresser,’” said Jack Harlow.

The Thats What They All Say album creator continued, “I spent probably about six months to a year buying designer stuff and throwing it on aimlessly, I wasn’t doing it right. But coming down here gave me a taste for high-end expensive fabrics.”