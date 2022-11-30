Jack Harlow Sucked At “Wrapping” Until She Stepped In And Saved Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow is a rap star, but Mama Maggie Harlow is a making headlines as a wrap star, encouraging others to decorate gifts for children.

So … while her son, Jack Harlow, is a huge rap star, Mama Maggie Harlow is making headlines as a wrap star and is encouraging others to celebrate the holidays doing something to help the underserved.

On Tuesday, November 29th, the “First Class” mom and Kosair Charities tapped a few young people and taught them how to decorate presents for the underserved at Kosair Charities Sam Swope Center according to WHAS 11.

Mama Harlow and her volunteers wrapped 2,000 gifts on Giving Tuesday, all of which will be given out at the Kosair Holiday party on Sunday, December 4th.

Her Grammy-nominated rap star son Jack did not make a special appearance at the community service project, but those lending a hand don’t care.

It’s probably best he wasn’t. His mother said he used to be horrible at wrapping gifts.

“The child simply could not wrap,” she said before adding, “it may have been my hardest job as a mom, but I love my son, and I refused to give up. He eventually got pretty good at wrapping,” WDRB reported.

Some of the helpers have been wrapping the gift for years, consistently volunteering with the charity and working to bring joy to the faces of the children the organization serves.