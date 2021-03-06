Jackboy Busted For Unregistered Guns In Georgia

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Jackboy is in trouble with the law again. According to TMZ.com, the rapper was busted last month for possessing guns.
The issues for Jackboy started when he was traveling in a blue Lamborghini SUV in Monroe County, Georgia. The cops stopped the luxury vehicle after the driver supposedly failed to stay in his lane.
During the stop, the cops smelled an odor of marijuana which gave them probable cause to search the vehicle. Police say the search turned up two unregistered guns inside of the glove box of the Lambo.
Jackboy claimed he had no clue the 9mm and a Glock or inside of the vehicle, but because he’s a felon, he’s not allowed to be anywhere near guns.
The rapper, born, Pierre Delince was hauled off to jail and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released on a $2,500 bond.
In January, Jackboy, who is part of Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang, beat a felony charge assault charge after he assaulted a man at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport in September of 2020.