Jackboy Responds To Singer’s Disturbing Abuse Allegations

Jackboy’s former artist Lexxstasy accused him of physical abuse and sexual assault, but he claimed she’s not a victim.

Singer Lexxstasy accused Jackboy of physical and sexual abuse, prompting him to deny her allegations. The Florida-bred rapper claimed his former artist was lying and suggested she was mad at him for not buying her a Birkin bag.

“M############ be faking it,” he said on Instagram Live. “You don’t buy a m########### a Birkin, m########### trying to play the Chrisean role or some s###. They’ll try to Blueface it like try to play the victim out here. You ain’t no m############ victim … Do that with a different type of n####, man.”

Jackboy added, “I try not to speak on too much s### because you know how the law work. It’s whatever. Like a b#### say something against you, you gotta prove your innocence. So, I ain’t fixing to say nothing … The s### is crazy, dog. S### be funny, fam.”

Lexxstasy, who noted she was never in a relationship with Jackboy, said he beat her with a metal broomstick and a Dior belt. She accused him of sexual assault and recalled how he allegedly forced her to have sex with him after physically abusing her.

“N#### would beat the s### out of me, spit on me, made me sit in the shower butt-ass naked with a fan on in a 60 f###### degree house,” she said on Instagram Live. “Yes, inhumane. N#### would make me suck dick or f### him after he beat my ass … Last time before I even go to the hospital, n#### made me suck his dick talking ‘bout some, ‘B#### come here and suck my dick,’ after he beat the s### out of me, almost killed me with a f###### broomstick … Sexual assault, yes. F### is y’all talking ‘bout? This s### not funny. This s### not a joke.”

According to Lexxstasy, Jackboy made her live with him while signed to his label. She said he bit her multiple times, leaving teeth marks on her body.

Last month, Jackboy was arrested for burglary and stalking in Florida. The incident involved Lexxstasy’s residence. He was released on a $5,000 bond.