Jacky Oh Autopsy Confirms Cosmetic Surgery’s Role In Her Death

Jacky Oh, DC Young Fly’s longtime partner and the mother of his children, passed away after undergoing surgery in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office determined DC Young Fly’s partner Jacky Oh died of complications from BBL surgery. According to an autopsy report obtained by Page Six and TMZ, the former Wild ‘N Out star underwent a “gluteal augmentation procedure” the day before she died.

Autopsy results revealed swelling in Jacky Oh’s brain and bleeding around her torso. Her death was ruled an accident.

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, had surgery on May 30 and experienced no complications during the procedure. Her doctor prescribed Ciprofloxacin (antibiotic), Oxycodone (painkiller) and Ondansetron (anti-nausea) for her recovery.

A nurse advised Jacky Oh to stop taking the Ondansetron and switch to Ibuprofen after she began suffering a headache. Things got worse when Smith started to “feel like her head was burning” and had difficulty speaking on May 31.

Smith’s aunt called 911 for help, but Jacky Oh was unresponsive once paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prior to her death, Smith said she was getting a “mommy makeover” from Dr. Zachary Okhah. The plastic surgeon spoke out a few weeks after she passed away but never mentioned her by name.

Jacky Oh is survived by DC Young Fly and their three children.

