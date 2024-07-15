NFL Star Jacoby Jones Dead At 40: Bun B & More Mourn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones, known for his electrifying 108-yard kick return in Super Bowl XLVII, has passed away at his Houston home.

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones has died at his home in Houston. His passing was announced on Sunday (July 14), but a cause of death wasn’t revealed when. He was 40.

The NFL star, drafted in 2007, showcased his talents with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also appeared on season 16 of the US version of “Dancing With the Stars,” where he placed third. Jones’ career shined during his time in Baltimore.

In 2013, he made history with a record-breaking 108-yard kick return touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII, the longest in Super Bowl history, leading the Ravens to a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Following his retirement in 2017, Jones returned to his former college, Lane College, as a football coach. He joined the coaching staff at Alabama State in 2022. In the wake of the tragic news, NFL players and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute.

“Can’t lie. This one really hurt. Just finished hearing the good word and got the call. Prayed for him and his family, former teammates, friends and fans,” Bun B said. “I knew the player and the person. As an athlete, he was a top tier teammate and player who tried to leave it all of the field.

“His emotion was a testament to his love for the game. As a person, he was the life of the party. Full of infectious energy and always smiling and/or laughing when you saw him. Such a loss. You’re gonna be deeply missed my brother. Rest In Peace.”

The Baltimore Ravens issued a statement expressing their sorrow.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day,” the statement read.

“We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life 💜. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024

Absolutely electric to watch! This was one of my favorite moments from a Super Bowl! Jacoby Jones, you will be missed! #JacobyJones https://t.co/KUarxYHFLB pic.twitter.com/a82wytSTRx — Scott 🧀🍺🦌 (@sbkjendlie) July 15, 2024