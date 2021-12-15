Jacquees Drops “Land Of The Free” Following Viral National Anthem Performance

The southern singer flipped online jokes into a new record with 2 Chainz.

The self-professed King of R&B lit the internet on fire with his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jacquees performed America’s national anthem at a Los Angeles Lakers game on December 3.

Twitter users had a field day posting about Jacquees’s take on Francis Scott Key’s poem-turned-song. However, the Georgia native flipped the online attention into “Land Of The Free” featuring 2 Chainz.

“Ima Always Get The Last Laugh 😂😂👑,” tweeted Jacquees overnight. He then began retweeting numerous Twitter users who praised his new record.

Ima Always Get The Last Laugh 😂😂👑 — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) December 15, 2021

Popular remix producer iMarkkeyz created Jacquees’s “Land Of The Free” track. Previously, iMarkkeyz made the Billboard charts in 2020 after creating the über-viral coronavirus remix song using Cardi B’s voice.

“‘Land Of The Free’ is now available @escapetracks. Oh yeah, and I added my patna @2chainz too! We Lit! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👑👑👑👑🔥🔥🔥 s/o @imarkkeyz and everybody who been making this go VIRAL❤️🚀let’s go!” wrote Jacquees on Instagram.

Jacquees is likely best known for his 2016 single “B.E.D.” which has earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. His debut studio LP, 4275, landed in 2018. That was followed by the King of R&B project a year later.