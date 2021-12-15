Jacquees Drops “Land Of The Free” Following Viral National Anthem Performance

The self-professed King of R&B lit the internet on fire with his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jacquees performed America’s national anthem at a Los Angeles Lakers game on December 3.
Twitter users had a field day posting about Jacquees’s take on Francis Scott Key’s poem-turned-song. However, the Georgia native flipped the online attention into “Land Of The Free” featuring 2 Chainz.
“Ima Always Get The Last Laugh 😂😂👑,” tweeted Jacquees overnight. He then began retweeting numerous Twitter users who praised his new record.
Popular remix producer iMarkkeyz created Jacquees’s “Land Of The Free” track. Previously, iMarkkeyz made the Billboard charts in 2020 after creating the über-viral coronavirus remix song using Cardi B’s voice.
“‘Land Of The Free’ is now available @escapetracks. Oh yeah, and I added my patna @2chainz too! We Lit! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👑👑👑👑🔥🔥🔥 s/o @imarkkeyz and everybody who been making this go VIRAL❤️🚀let’s go!” wrote Jacquees on Instagram.
Jacquees is likely best known for his 2016 single “B.E.D.” which has earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. His debut studio LP, 4275, landed in 2018. That was followed by the King of R&B project a year later.