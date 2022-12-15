Jacquees Explains How He Got Future To Executive Produce ‘Sincerely For You’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Cash Money representative prepares to drop his next studio LP.

Jacquees created a stir among music fans when he declared himself the “King of R&B” of the modern era. Instead of shying away from the self-declarations, the Georgia native even gave his 2019 album that honorific name.

The 18-track King of R&B project gave Jacquees his first Top 20 entry on the Billboard 200 chart. The Cash Money Records-backed musician is now ready to let loose his next official studio LP.

Sincerely For You will land on DSPs on Friday, December 16. Jacquees tapped fellow Atlanta-based recording artist Future to serve as executive producer for the forthcoming body of work.

Zane Lowe caught up with Jacquees for an Apple Music 1 interview. During the conversation, the R&B singer-songwriter explained how Future got involved with the creation of Sincerely For You.

The Self-Professed King Of R&B Calls Future His Big Brother

“Future is like my big bro. I was basically in the studio in Miami one day and Future was like, ‘Man, what’re you doing in here?’ I was basically like, ‘What’re you doing in here?'” recalled Jacquees.

He continued, “I was like, ‘Man, I’m having a meeting with the label for my third album.’ And [Future] was like, “Oh, everybody out here, so I already know what time it is.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, come holler at Bird right quick.’ So he came, hollered at Bird and Slim and we went back in the studio and Future had played him a couple of records that we had already did.”

Jacquees has already released the Sincerely For You singles “Say Yea,” “Still That,” “Tipsy,” and “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring Summer Walker and 6LACK. Dreezy and Tory Lanez are listed as guest features as well.

Jacquees Has A “Bunch Of Records” With The Freebandz Leader

Future shows up on the Sincerely For You album cut titled “When You Bad Like That.” Jacquees apparently has additional unreleased songs with the Freebandz label head. Cash Money co-founder Birdman, aka Stunna, questioned Jacquees about those collaborations.

“So [Future and I] had a bunch of records already and Stunna was like, ‘Why you ain’t telling me your songs were Future?’ I’m like, “Man, I forgot,'” Jacquees explained to Zane Lowe. “And then Future was like, ‘Man, I could really executive produce the whole project.'”

Jacquees added, “And I was like, ‘You want to executive produce the whole project?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do the whole thing.’ And then that happened last summer, 2021, and here we are, 2022, in December, we’re getting ready to drop.”