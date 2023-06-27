Jacquees Reportedly Tased For Biting Woman In Atlanta Bar Before His Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The artist became disruptive and even fought security in the bar.

Jacquees was arrested in the wee hours of Friday (June 23) and now, more details have emerged. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta-based singer got drunk at the Local Tap bar on Thursday (June 22) and started getting “loud and boisterous” around 11:30 p.m. local time.

At one point, Jacquees reportedly got into an exchange with a female employee at the establishment. The victim told police he choked her and bit her on the hand. Other witnesses said he was being unruly in his drunkenness and started a fight with security.

Responding officers couldn’t get his side of the story because he sped off in his Ferrari sports car—although he didn’t get far. Police located Jacquees in a parking lot not far from where the incident happened. After he was apprehended, he refused to cooperate and tried escaping from police custody. While fleeing, he was tased by an officer’s stun gun.

The self-proclaimed King of R&B was then arrested and charged with simple battery and misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement around 1:26 a.m. the following morning. Jail records showed the 29-year-old was given a $3,700 bond that afternoon and had to drop about $40 for his release.

The arrest happened the same day he released “Woman’s Worth,” a track that addresses the sensitive subject of domestic violence.

“Nearly 1 in 4 women will experience domestic abuse by an intimate partner during their lifetime,” Jacquees wrote on Instagram. “It’s not always easy for the victim to leave their abuser for a number of reasons – they love them, they fear them, they have kids with them, a belief they can change them or they simply feel they have no where else to go. If you suspect or know of anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse, please try and help.”

Also on his Instagram is a video of himself on a commercial flight to see a performance at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis on June 29. He’ll apparently be the special guest during the Tink & Friends: Thanks 4 Everything Tour, Pt. 2. His international Sincerely Yours Tour beings on July 15.