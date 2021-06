Tupac Shakur turned 50 today and one of his closest friends, Jada Pinkett-Smith, released one of the most intimate tokens of their relationship.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, one of the great loves of his life shared a poem on her Instagram that the Death Row rapper wrote about her called “Lost Soulz.”

She captioned the post, “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words.”

“As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! 😆 I got next 😜,” she continued.

She ended her post, “P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac’s bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy✨”

The “Red Table Talk” host created a video tribute that said, “I don’t think this one has ever been published, honestly. I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys.”

Tupac Shakur and Pinkett-Smith became friends while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts. Check out their friendship and chemistry played out on the screen.

Tupac’s life was tragically cut short in September of 1996, what he was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip.

No one was ever charged for his death, and his murder still remains unsolved.